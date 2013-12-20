TOKYO Dec 20 Japan's Government Pension
Investment Fund (GPIF), the world's largest pension fund, said
on Friday it plans to buy several hundred billion yen of
inflation-linked Japanese government bonds from April.
GPIF, which holds $1.2 trillion in assets, is under pressure
to overhaul its portfolio, which is heavily weighted towards
JGBs, as part of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's drive to boost
returns to help support Japan's burgeoning elderly population.
"We will purchase the inflation-linked bonds with an eye on
market movements and how the market for these bonds develop in
size," said Naoki Katagiri, an official at GPIF.
In November, a panel appointed by the Abe administration
suggested GPIF should invest in inflation linked JGBs, which
potentially offer higher returns than fixed-rate JGBs.
Returns from inflation-linked bonds are designed to increase
with rising consumer prices and are used by investors in many
countries as a hedge against inflation.
The Japanese government is planning to increase its issuance
of inflation-linked bonds to as much as 1.6 trillion yen ($15.35
billion) next fiscal year from 600 billion yen planned for the
current year, government sources have said.
($1 = 104.2300 Japanese yen)
