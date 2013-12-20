TOKYO Dec 20 Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF), the world's largest pension fund, said on Friday it plans to buy several hundred billion yen of inflation-linked Japanese government bonds from April.

GPIF, which holds $1.2 trillion in assets, is under pressure to overhaul its portfolio, which is heavily weighted towards JGBs, as part of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's drive to boost returns to help support Japan's burgeoning elderly population.

"We will purchase the inflation-linked bonds with an eye on market movements and how the market for these bonds develop in size," said Naoki Katagiri, an official at GPIF.

In November, a panel appointed by the Abe administration suggested GPIF should invest in inflation linked JGBs, which potentially offer higher returns than fixed-rate JGBs.

Returns from inflation-linked bonds are designed to increase with rising consumer prices and are used by investors in many countries as a hedge against inflation.

The Japanese government is planning to increase its issuance of inflation-linked bonds to as much as 1.6 trillion yen ($15.35 billion) next fiscal year from 600 billion yen planned for the current year, government sources have said.

($1 = 104.2300 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Chikafumi Hodo and Takaya Yamaguchi; Editing by Shinichi Saoshiro)