By Chikafumi Hodo and Takaya Yamaguchi

TOKYO, Dec 4 The head of Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund, the world's largest, said on Wednesday that the $1.2 trillion fund holds too much in domestic bonds but can lower the weighting by letting bonds mature, without selling from its holdings.

The GPIF can use Japanese government bond redemptions and interest to fund an expected 5.8 trillion yen ($57 billion) in payouts for the fiscal year starting in April, Takahiro Mitani, the GPIF's president, told Reuters in an interview.

"That in itself would result in bringing down the JGB weighting to around 52 percent one year from now," meeting the level recommended by a government panel, he said. "If we know that this will happen, then why do we need to shake up the market now by selling?"

As of the end of September, the GPIF was about 56.28 percent invested in yen bonds versus its core target of 60 percent.

The GPIF carries great weight in financial markets because of its enormous size and its role as a leader of other Japanese public funds, which have total assets of more than $2 trillion.

The fund is under pressure to overhaul its portfolio, which is heavily weighted towards JGBs, as part of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's drive to boost returns to help support Japan's burgeoning elderly population. Abe also wants to channel the nation's vast pools of financial assets towards riskier investments and more productive uses.

The GPIF will craft its new asset allocation strategy after receiving a new pension actuarial revaluation from the government by March, Mitani said.

The fund reviews its medium-term strategy every five years based on these revaluations, with next year marking the review for implementation in the financial year from April 2015, but that implementation can be brought forward, he said.

"We still don't know definitely because we have to review our portfolio by taking into account the panel's recommendation, which requires more effort, but it's possible that we can complete this earlier than the original schedule," he said.

INFLATION-LINKED JGBS

Mitani expressed strong interest in buying inflation-linked JGBs as an inflation hedge but noted that the current amount is very low. The government plans to double its issuance of inflation-linked JGBs to 1.2 trillion yen ($11.7 billion) next fiscal year, government sources said on Tuesday.

Mitani also said the fund could buy more foreign bonds, depending on market conditions, to boost the weighting to its core allocation target of 11 percent from 9.82 percent as of the end of September.

But he sounded a cautious note about a recommendation from the Abe-appointed panel that the GPIF benchmark some of its passive equity investments to a new index that focuses on investment returns and corporate governance. The idea has pros and cons and needs further study, he said.

Mitani said Japanese stock prices, which are up 64 percent since Abe was elected about a year ago, have room to rise further given investors' optimism towards the Japanese economy.

Helped by the stock market gains and the weak yen, the GPIF logged a record fifth consecutive quarter of investment gains, with assets hitting a record 123.9 trillion yen ($1.2 trillion) at the end of September.

But he said it would be hard for the world's third-biggest economy to generate 2 percent annual inflation in two years, as targeted by the Bank of Japan - where he had worked for three decades and risen to become executive director.

"Few people in the market actually believe the 2 percent target will be hit. It's possible that it could briefly hit that level but it will be extremely difficult to keep that level for a long time," Mitani said.

"It seems that the market has more interest in finding out when would be the timing for the next additional monetary easing," he said.

BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda insists the economy is on track to conquer deflation and hit the target on time. But dissent within the policy board is growing and bureaucrats are actively game-planning scenarios for further easing, such as increasing purchases of stock market-linked funds or buying other assets riskier than JGBs. ($1 = 102.4450 Japanese yen)