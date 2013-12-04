TOKYO Dec 4 The head of Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund, the world's largest, said on Wednesday that the $1.2 trillion fund holds too much in domestic bonds but can lower the weighting by letting bonds mature, without selling from its holdings.

The GPIF can use Japanese government bond redemptions and interest to fund an expected 5.8 trillion yen ($57 billion) in payouts for the fiscal year starting next April, Takahiro Mitani, the GPIF's president, told Reuters in an interview.

"That in itself would result in bringing down the JGB weighting to around 52 percent one year from now," meeting the level recommended by a government panel, he said. "If we know that this will happen, then why do we need to shake up the market now by selling?"

The GPIF carries great weight in financial markets because of its enormous size and its role as a leader of other Japanese public funds, which have total assets of more than $2 trillion.

The fund is under pressure to overhaul its portfolio, which is heavily weighted toward JGBs, as part of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's drive to boost returns to help support Japan's burgeoning elderly population. Abe also wants to channel the nation's vast pools of financial assets toward riskier investments and more productive uses.

Mitani expressed strong interest in buying inflation-linked JGBs as an inflation hedge but noted that the current amount is very low. The government plans to double its issuance of inflation-linked JGBs to 1.2 trillion yen ($11.7 billion) next fiscal year, government sources said on Tuesday.

Mitani also said the fund could buy foreign bonds.

But he sounded a cautious note about a recommendation from the Abe-appointed panel that the GPIF benchmark some of its passive equity investments to a new index that focuses on investment returns and corporate governance. The idea has pros and cons and needs further study, he said. ($1 = 102.4450 Japanese yen) (Writing by William Mallard; Editing by Chris Gallagher)