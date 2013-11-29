TOKYO Nov 29 The asset size of Japan's public pension fund, the world's largest, soared to a record 123.9 trillion yen ($1.21 trillion) at the end of September, led by a fifth consecutive quarter of investment gains sparked by strong Tokyo stocks and a weak yen.

The Government Pension Investment Fund, known as GPIF, produced a positive return of 2.71 percent in the July-September quarter, or an overall investment gain of 3.24 trillion yen.

That marked the longest streak of positive returns since the public fund was formed under the current structure in 2006. In the previous quarter, it handed in a return of 1.85 percent or a gain of 2.21 trillion yen.

This drove up the asset size of the GPIF by 15 percent from a year earlier, with the massive scale almost matching the size of Spain's economy, the 13th-largest in the world.

The strong performance was underpinned by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's aggressive fiscal and monetary expansionary policies, sparking an euphoric rise in Japanese stocks and a slump in the yen this year.

GPIF has generated about $178 billion in value terms over the past year.

In the July-September quarter, the public fund posted investment gains in all four asset classes -- Japanese bonds, Japanese equities, foreign bonds and foreign equities.

The biggest gain in value for the latest quarter was in Japanese equities, with returns of 1.16 trillion yen.

That translated into a positive return of 6.07 percent compared with 9.70 percent in April-June, when equities gained 1.71 trillion yen. GPIF managed to slightly beat the Topix index, which rose 6.05 percent.

The public fund also generated a 7.13 percent return from foreign equities in July-September, the biggest quarterly gain in percentage terms.

It posted a positive return of 1.64 percent from foreign bonds and turned out an improved performance from the previous quarter.

GPIF recorded gains of 735.4 billion yen on domestic bond investment after suffering its largest-ever investment loss of 945.1 billion yen in the April-June quarter. The rebound translated into a positive return of 1.18 percent, a reversal from a loss of 1.48 percent the previous quarter.

GPIF invests reserves of national and private employees' pension plans.

Generating healthy investment returns is vital for the public fund as it has been paying out more in benefits than it receives in contributions since the 2009/10 financial year as the country's working population ages and payouts to retirees increase.

GPIF is under pressure to overhaul its Japanese government bond-heavy portfolio after the Abe administration-appointed advisory panel last week unveiled its final report encompassing fundamental change to its governance and investment strategy.

The fund invests in the four conventional asset classes, allocating funds in line with its model portfolio.

In early June, GPIF changed its portfolio strategy to increase its exposure to domestic and foreign equities and foreign bonds in the most significant shake-up of its investment strategy since its inception in 2001.

This gives a weighting of 12 percent to Japanese stocks, 60 percent to domestic bonds, 12 percent to foreign stocks, and 11 percent to foreign bonds. It also has 5 percent invested in short-term assets.

As of the end of September, GPIF was about 56.28 percent invested in yen bonds, 15.80 percent in Japanese equities, 9.82 percent in foreign bonds, 13.09 percent in foreign equities and 5 percent in short-term assets.