TOKYO, April 9 Japan's giant public pension
fund, the world's largest, has issued a tender to hire asset
management companies to supervise its $101 billion portfolio of
foreign bonds aimed at generating higher returns to cope with
the country's ageing population.
The Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF), which holds
total assets of $1.26 trillion and the scale larger than
Mexico's economy, said on Wednesday that it will seek managers
for emerging markets bonds, foreign high-yield, and foreign
inflation linked bonds.
This is the first time for the public fund to expand its
foreign bond investment beyond conventional bonds.
Currently, GPIF only uses Citigroup's WBIG and WGBI indexes
as benchmarks for its foreign bond investments.
