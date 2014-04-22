DIARY-Top Economic Events to April 27
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
TOKYO, April 22 Japanese Health Minister Norihisa Tamura said on Tuesday he hopes the new investment advisers of the world's largest public pension fund will use their expertise to control risks and take into account economic developments in setting up new investment targets.
Japan overhauled the $1.26 trillion Government Pension Investment Fund on Tuesday, appointing new committee members, in a push towards meeting Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's goal of a more aggressive investment strategy to achieve higher returns. (Reporting by Chikafumi Hodo; Editing by Dominic Lau)
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
BUENOS AIRES, March 14 Argentina's central bank issued $18.18 million in short and medium term local currency debt on Tuesday and set a yield for 35-day bonds at 22.25 percent compared to 22.75 percent last month.
WASHINGTON, March 14 U.S. President Donald Trump will nominate Goldman Sachs Group Managing Director James Donovan as deputy secretary of the Treasury, the White House said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Sandra Maler)