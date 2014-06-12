TOKYO, June 12 Prominent Japanese economist Takatoshi Ito on Thursday called for the world's biggest pension fund to quickly shift its portfolio more towards stocks and away from yen bonds.

Takatoshi Ito, an outspoken economist and government adviser, told an advisory panel that the $1.26 trillion Government Pension Investment Fund "should undertake its portfolio reallocation promptly," said a government official briefing reporters on the meeting.

Ito, a professor at the National Graduate Institute for Policy Studies and an adjunct professor at Tokyo University, previously headed a panel on reforming GPIF. At the time he urged the giant fund to buy more Japanese and foreign stocks and allocate relatively less to low-yielding Japanese government bonds.

Ito's comments come after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe last week pressed GPIF to quicken the shift towards more aggressive investments amid market speculation the fund may already have started moving cash into riskier assets. (Reporting by Takahiko Wada; Writing by William Mallard; Editing by Chris Gallagher)