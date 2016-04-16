TOKYO, April 16 A magnitude 7.3 earthquake
struck southern Japan early on Saturday, killing at least 15
people, injuring hundreds more and trapping people in collapsed
buildings, just over a day after a quake killed nine people in
the same region.
The natural disaster has also hit economic activity in the
southern Japanese island of Kyushu which hosts a number of
manufacturers.
Below is a list of key companies affected by the quakes and
the status of their facilities as reported by Reuters and other
media.
* Sony Corp halted production of image sensors at
its plant in Kumamoto. It is inspecting the plant and does not
have a timeline for resuming production yet.
* Honda Motor Co Ltd halted production at its
motorcycle plant in Kumamoto with an annual production capacity
of 250,000. It will keep production on hold through Monday.
* Toyota Motor Corp halted production at three
plants producing vehicles, engines and transaxles in Fukuoka. It
will decide on Sunday whether to resume production.
* Nissan Motor Co Ltd halted production at its
Fukuoka plant which produces vehicles including the Serena,
Teana, Murano and Note.
* Renesas Electronics Corp closed its plant in
Kumamoto, which produces microcontroller chips for automobiles.
It will not resume production until completing the assessment
for potential damage.
* Mitsubishi Electric Corp halted production of its
two plants in Kumamoto which produce parts including liquid
crystal display modules. It has no timeline for resuming
production.
* Tokyo Electron Ltd halted production of
semiconductors its Kumamoto plant and is currently assessing the
damage.
* Medical technology company Hoya Corp halted
production of photomasks and other products at its Kumamoto
plant. It is mulling sending production elsewhere.
* Tyre maker Bridgestone Corp halted production at
its Kumamoto plant and will resume production once the situation
is assessed.
* Suntory Beverage and Food Ltd halted production
of beer and other drinks at its plant in Kumamoto.
* Yamazaki Baking Co Ltd, which had resumed
production after halting in wake of the quake on Thursday, again
stopped bread production at its Kumamoto plant.
(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro, Naomi Tajitsu, Makiko Yamazaki
and the Tokyo bureau; Editing by Lincoln Feast)