TOKYO, April 16 A magnitude 7.3 earthquake struck southern Japan early on Saturday, killing at least 15 people, injuring hundreds more and trapping people in collapsed buildings, just over a day after a quake killed nine people in the same region.

The natural disaster has also hit economic activity in the southern Japanese island of Kyushu which hosts a number of manufacturers.

Below is a list of key companies affected by the quakes and the status of their facilities as reported by Reuters and other media.

* Sony Corp halted production of image sensors at its plant in Kumamoto. It is inspecting the plant and does not have a timeline for resuming production yet.

* Honda Motor Co Ltd halted production at its motorcycle plant in Kumamoto with an annual production capacity of 250,000. It will keep production on hold through Monday.

* Toyota Motor Corp halted production at three plants producing vehicles, engines and transaxles in Fukuoka. It will decide on Sunday whether to resume production.

* Nissan Motor Co Ltd halted production at its Fukuoka plant which produces vehicles including the Serena, Teana, Murano and Note.

* Renesas Electronics Corp closed its plant in Kumamoto, which produces microcontroller chips for automobiles. It will not resume production until completing the assessment for potential damage.

* Mitsubishi Electric Corp halted production of its two plants in Kumamoto which produce parts including liquid crystal display modules. It has no timeline for resuming production.

* Tokyo Electron Ltd halted production of semiconductors its Kumamoto plant and is currently assessing the damage.

* Medical technology company Hoya Corp halted production of photomasks and other products at its Kumamoto plant. It is mulling sending production elsewhere.

* Tyre maker Bridgestone Corp halted production at its Kumamoto plant and will resume production once the situation is assessed.

* Suntory Beverage and Food Ltd halted production of beer and other drinks at its plant in Kumamoto.

* Yamazaki Baking Co Ltd, which had resumed production after halting in wake of the quake on Thursday, again stopped bread production at its Kumamoto plant.

