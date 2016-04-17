TOKYO, April 17 Honda Motor Co. on Sunday said production at its motorcycle plant in southern Japan would remain suspended through Friday due to earthquake-related damage.

Honda said it was extending its stoppage at its plant about 25 kilometres (15.53 miles) from the city of Kumamoto, which has been ravaged by a series of strong earthquakes since Thursday, as it checks for damage.

The automaker said production at its other plants across the country would continue as normal from Monday.

(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Stephen Coates)