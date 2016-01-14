BRIEF-Facebook CEO Zuckerberg's 2016 total compensation $5.8 mln vs $5.0 mln in 2015
* Facebook Inc says CEO Mark Zuckerberg's 2016 total compensation $5.8 million versus $5.) million in 2015 - SEC filing
(Adds impact to nuclear facilities)
TOKYO Jan 14 A magnitude 6.7 earthquake struck just off Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido on Thursday, Japan's Meteorological Agency said.
No tsunami warning was issued and NHK national television said that while there might be some changes in sea level, no tsunami damage was expected.
There were no immediate reports of damage.
No irregularities were reported at Hokkaido Electric Power's Tomari nuclear plant and Tohoku Electric Power's Higashidori nuclear plant in northern Japan, both of which have been kept shut pending stringent safety checks following the Fukushima disaster, spokesmen at both firms said.
There were also no irregularities at the Rokkasho plutonium preprocessing and other nuclear-related facilities in Aomori prefecture, operated by Japan Nuclear Fuel Ltd, the Nuclear Regulation Authority said.
On March 11, 2011, the northeast coast was struck by a magnitude 9.0 earthquake, the strongest quake in Japan on record, causing a massive tsunami. Those events triggered the world's worst nuclear crisis since Chernobyl a quarter of a century earlier. (Reporting by Elaine Lies and Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Richard Pullin)
* Facebook Inc says CEO Mark Zuckerberg's 2016 total compensation $5.8 million versus $5.) million in 2015 - SEC filing
April 14 Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc generated $6.5 billion in revenue last year and its gross bookings doubled to $20 billion, the ride-hailing service said on Friday.