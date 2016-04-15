(In paragraph 8, corrects name of town to Mashiki from Mashiko)
By Elaine Lies
TOKYO, April 15 At least nine people were killed
and nearly 1,000 injured after a strong quake hit southwestern
Japan, toppling houses and leaving thousands without power, but
no problems were reported at nuclear plants in the area.
Strong aftershocks continued to shake the area around the
city of Kumamoto on Friday, the morning after it was hit by the
initial 6.0 magnitude quake.
While the magnitude was much lower than that of the March
11, 2011 quake that touched off a massive tsunami and nuclear
meltdowns at Fukushima, the intensity was similar because the
quake struck on land and at a much shallower depth.
More than 44,000 people evacuated to schools and community
centres, some spending the night outside after the first quake
hit around 9:30 p.m. Roads cracked, houses crumbled, and tiles
fell from the roof of Kumamoto Castle in the centre of the city.
"We managed to huddle into a space, that's why we were
saved," one man told NHK national television. "Our house was
destroyed, but we're all safe, so that's what counts."
More than 3,000 troops, police and firemen were dispatched
to the area from around Japan, and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
said more would be sent if needed.
"We will do everything in our power to ensure the safety of
local residents," Abe told a parliamentary committee
Most of the dead came from Mashiki, a town of around 34,000
people near the epicentre of the quake, where firefighters
battled a blaze late on Thursday. Daylight showed splintered
houses under tiled roofs and an apartment building whose ground
floor was pulverized.
"I want to go home, but we couldn't do anything there," one
boy at an evacuation centre told TBS television as he bounced a
baby in his arms.
Though the intensity of Thursday's quake on the Japanese
scale matched that of the March 2011 quake that left nearly
20,000 dead, the absence of a tsunami and Japan's strict
building codes helped keep the death toll down.
Service on the Shinkansen superfast train in Kyushu was
halted after one train derailed, and highways were closed after
some sections collapsed. About 12,300 households were without
electricity as of 9 a.m. (0100 GMT), according to Kyushu
Electric Power Co Inc.
The Nuclear Regulation Authority said there were no
irregularities at three nuclear plants on the southern major
island of Kyushu and nearby Shikoku.
Honda Motor Co suspended output at its motorcycle
factory near Kumamoto following the quake, a company spokesman
said. Sony Corp, Mitsubishi Electric Corp and
tire maker Bridgestone Corp also suspended operations
at factories in the area.
