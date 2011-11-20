TOKYO, Nov 20 - A strong earthquake with a preliminary
magnitude of 5.5 jolted the Ibaragi Prefecture near Tokyo on
Sunday, Japanese public broadcaster NHK said, but there were no
immediate reports of damage or injury.
The earthquake also had no impact on the tsunami-crippled
Fukushima nuclear power plant, Tokyo Electric Power Co said. No
tsunami warning was issued.
The quake struck at around 10:23 a.m. (0123 GMT) about 130
km (80 miles) north of Tokyo, the Japan Meteorological Agency
said, and was felt in the capital. Its depth was about 10 km (6
miles).
The U.S. Geological Survey measured the quake with an
initial magnitude of 5.2.
On March 11, Japan's northeast coast was struck by a
magnitude 9 earthquake, the strongest quake on record in Japan,
and a massive tsunami, which triggered the world's worst nuclear
crisis since Chernobyl 25 years ago.
The disaster left up to 23,000 dead or missing.
Earthquakes are common in Japan, one of the world's most
seismically active areas. The country accounts for about 20
percent of the world's earthquakes of magnitude 6 or greater.
(Reporting by Yoko Inoue; Editing by Paul Tait)