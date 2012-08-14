TOKYO Aug 14 An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.3 hit northern Japan on Tuesday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The epicentre of the quake was off the coast of Hokkaido in the Sea of Okhotsk, the agency said, adding that no tsunami warning had been issued.

The quake was rated 3 on the Japanese seismic scale of 1-7.

There were no reports of immediate damage. (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Michael Watson)