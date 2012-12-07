CORRECTED-UPDATE 6-Samsung chief Lee arrested as S.Korean corruption probe deepens
* Arrest may hinder Samsung's strategic decision-making - experts
TOKYO Dec 7 A strong earthquake centred off the coast of northeastern Japan shook buildings as far as Tokyo and led to a tsunami warning for coastal areas of the northeast, public broadcaster NHK said on Friday.
The earthquake had a preliminary magnitude of 7.3, the U.S. Geological Survey said. That was revised from an earlier estimate of 7.4.
A warning for a one metre tsunami was issued for the coast of Miyagi Prefecture in northeastern Japan, which was hit by a devastating earthquake and tsunami on March 11, 2011. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
* Arrest may hinder Samsung's strategic decision-making - experts
* S&P says any form of debt restructuring is selective default
TAIPEI, Feb 17 Taiwan stocks fell slightly on Friday tracking declines in regional markets and as investors continued to lock in profits on recent rallies. As of 0425 GMT, the main TAIEX index was down 0.1 percent, at 9,763.93. In the previous session, it closed down 0.3 percent, and snapped a five-session winning streak that had sent the index to its highest since May 2015. The electronics subindex climbed as much as 0.4 percent, but the financials subin