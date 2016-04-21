MOVES-Metro Bank, Silver Ridge Asset Management
April 7 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
LONDON, April 21 Insured property losses from the April 16 earthquake in Japan could total as much as $2.9 billion, catastrophe modelling firm AIR Worldwide said on Thursday.
The death toll has reached 48 from last week's earthquakes in the Kumamoto area of southwestern Japan. The first quake hit late last Thursday and the largest, at magnitude 7.3, some 27 hours later.
AIR said the insurance losses on residential and commercial property could range from $1.7 billion to $2.9 billion.
It said its loss estimates did not include losses to land, infrastructure, cars, business interruption or workers' compensation. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)
April 7 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
* KMG Chemicals Inc says files for mixed shelf offering of upto $200 million Source text (http://bit.ly/2nkPGqM) Further company coverage:
April 7 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.