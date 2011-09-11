TOKYO, Sept 11 Anti-nuclear protesters took to
the streets of Tokyo and other cities on Sunday to mark six
months since the March earthquake and tsunami and vent their
anger at the government's handling of the nuclear crisis set off
by meltdowns at the Fukushima power plant.
In one of the largest protests, an estimated 2,500 people
marched past the headquarters of the plant's operator, Tokyo
Electric Power Company , and created a "human chain"
around the building of the Trade Ministry that oversees the
power industry.
The magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami that hit Japan's
northeastern coast left 20,000 dead or missing and crippled the
Fukushima plant, triggering the worst nuclear crisis since
Chernobyl.
The accident that led to radiation and contamination fears
spurred widespread calls for an end to Japan's reliance on
nuclear power in the quake-prone country.
Protesters, marching to the beat of drums,called for a
complete shutdown of nuclear power plants across Japan and
demanded a shift in government policy towards alternative
sources of energy.
Among the protestors were four young men who declared the
start of a 10-day hunger strike to bring about change in Japan's
nuclear policy.
"I believe it is very important that the young generation
voices opposition against nuclear power, and in order to bring
our point across we need to put ourselves on the line and that's
why we chose to hunger strike for 10 days," said 20-year-old
Naoya Okamoto.
Japanese media reported similar protests in other cities
across Japan on the day many offered prayers to those who died
in the March 11 disaster.
(Reporting by Olivier Fabre; Writing by Tomasz Janowski)