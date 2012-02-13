(For more stories on the Japan earthquake, see )

Feb 13 The table below shows the latest operational status of Japan's refineries, according to a Reuters survey.

Japan, the world's third-biggest oil consumer, has 28 refineries with total refining capacity of 4.52 million barrels per day (bpd).

Top Japanese oil refiner JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp's quake-hit 145,000 bpd Sendai refinery may return to full operations in February, earlier than its previous plan for March.

Cosmo Oil's Chiba refinery has also yet to fully restart its two crude distillation units (CDU) since last year's March earthquake. It had on Jan. 12 restarted a 36,000 bpd No.10 fuel oil hydro-desulphurisation unit, a No.20 hydrogen producing unit with capacity of 880,000 cubic meters and a 35,000 bpd vacuum gasoil hydro-desulphurisation unit.

Cosmo is planning to shut some secondary units at Chiba in May and a crude distillation unit (CDU) between September and November, depending on how fast it can restore runs at the plant.

In the table below, capacity is given in thousands of barrels per day: Firm name Unit. 000bpd Refining units status JX Nippon Oil & Energy Sendai No1 145.0 to resume operations by Feb. 2012 Negishi No1 120.0 raised to full capacity on April 10, 2011

No4 150.0 restarted on Mar. 21, 2011 Kashima Oil No1 189.0 to restart on June 4 Kashima Aromatics 63.5 to restart by end June TonenGeneral Sekiyu Kawasaki No1 67.0 restarted on March 17, 2011

No2 185.0 restarted on March 17, 2011

No3 83.0 restarted on March 17, 2011 Kyokuto Petroleum Chiba No1 175.0 restarted on March 16, 2011 Idemitsu Kosan Hokkaido No1 140.0 raise run rates Chiba No2 220.0 raise run rates Aichi No1 160.0 raise run rates Tokuyama No2 120.0 raise run rates Cosmo Oil Chiba No1 100.0 Unplanned from March 11, 2011

No2 120.0 Unplanned from March 11, 2011 Yokkaichi No5 50.0 raised capacity by 50,000 bpd

No6 75.0 raised capacity by 30,000 bpd Showa Shell Sekiyu Yokkaichi No2 75.0 full output

No3 135.0 full output Toa Oil, unit of Showa Shell Keihin No3 65.0 full output

No5 120.0 full output Fuji Oil , unit of AOC Holdings Sodegaura No2 140.0 increase cap to 143,000bpd Nansei Sekiyu, Petrobras unit Nishihara Total 100.0 No impact to refining units (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori, Risa Maeda and Antoni Slodkowski in Tokyo, Yen Nee in Singapore and Denise Luna in Rio De Janeiro, Editing by Manash Goswami)