TOKYO Aug 15 To meet growing demand for
radiation detectors after Japan's March earthquake and tsunami,
which set off the world's worst nuclear accident in 25 years, a
Japanese researcher has come up with devices made from recycled
PET bottles -- inexpensively.
The detectors devised by Hidehito Nakamura, an assistant
professor at Kyoto University in western Japan, in cooperation
with Teijin Ltd, cut costs by 90 percent from existing devices,
many of which come from foreign firms.
"We're aiming to have a final product by the end of
September, given the ever-increasing demand following the March
earthquake," said Toru Ishii, a sales executive at Teijin.
Nakamura came up with "Scintirex," a plastic resin that
emits a fluorescent glow when exposed to radiation. The resin
acts as a sensor within the radiation detectors, allowing
measurements of radiation.
The new material is expected to drastically cut costs for
high-demand personal radiation detectors and larger survey
meters to be used for commercial or official purposes.
Teijin's PR department estimates that sensors for detection
devices will become available to high priority government
organisations and companies as early as next month at
approximately 10,000 yen ($130) -- one-tenth of the cost of
currently available materials.
Derived mainly from PET bottle resin, "Scintirex" combines
the strength, flexibility and low cost of the readily available
PET resin with the radiation sensitivity of "Plastic
Scintillators," currently the dominant radiation sensing
material exported to Japan by French firm Saint-Gobain.
Until now, the French company has dominated the radiation
sensor market in Japan. However, Ishii said Nakamura's invention
is expected to compete.
Though Nakamura's findings were published in the Europhysics
Letter journal at the end of June, development has been picking
up pace, given the strong demand.
A massive March 11 earthquake and tsunami crippled the
coastal Fukushima Daiichi power plant in northeastern Japan,
sparking a fuel-rod meltdown and the biggest nuclear crisis
since Chernobyl in Ukraine in 1986.
The plant is still leaking radiation, sparking widespread
worries about radiation and demand for radiation detectors as
worried Japanese decide to check radiation levels for
themselves.
Once available, the product will initially be used by
government organisations and companies for testing throughout
September and October, after which it should gradually become
available to the general public, Ishii said.
($1 = 76.770 Japanese Yen)
(Editing by Elaine Lies)