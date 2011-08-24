TOKYO Aug 24 Chief Cabinet Secretary Yukio
Edano said on Wednesday that fiscal reform is important for
Japan to maintain market trust, after Moody's Investors Service
cut the rating on its government debt by one notch to Aa3.
"I want to avoid commenting each time on ratings by private
companies. But it is true that our country's fiscal conditions
are in a severe state and that fiscal reform is an important
issue to maintain market trust," Edano told a news conference.
Japan already has a debt twice the size of its $5 trillion
economy and Moody's blamed Japan's large budget deficits and the
build-up of debt since the 2009 global recess.
