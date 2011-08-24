TOKYO Aug 24 Chief Cabinet Secretary Yukio Edano said on Wednesday that fiscal reform is important for Japan to maintain market trust, after Moody's Investors Service cut the rating on its government debt by one notch to Aa3.

"I want to avoid commenting each time on ratings by private companies. But it is true that our country's fiscal conditions are in a severe state and that fiscal reform is an important issue to maintain market trust," Edano told a news conference.

Japan already has a debt twice the size of its $5 trillion economy and Moody's blamed Japan's large budget deficits and the build-up of debt since the 2009 global recess. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Michael Watson)