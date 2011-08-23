(Changes dateline, adds background)
TOKYO Aug 24 Moody's Investors Service on
Wednesday cut the rating on Japan's government debt by one notch
to Aa3, blaming large budget deficits and the build-up of debt
since the 2009 global recession.
The agency had warned in May that it may downgrade Japan's
Aa2 rating due to heightened concerns about its faltering growth
prospects and a weak policy response to deal with a bulging
public debt, now twice its $5 trillion GDP.
"Several factors make it difficult for Japan to slow the
growth of debt-to-GDP and thus drive this rating action,"
Moody's said in a statement, adding that the March 11 earthquake
and ensuing nuclear crisis had exacerbated Japan's problems.
Still the ratings agency said the outlook was now stable
given the "undiminished home bias of Japanese investors and
their preference for government bonds, which allows the
government's fiscal deficits to be funded at the lowest nominal
rates globally."
The yen moved little on the news, trading at around 76.7
against the dollar. .
The downgrade brings Moody's rating for Japan in line with
rival agency Standard & Poor's, which cut the country in January
to AA, the fourth highest on its scale.
Persistent deflation and slow growth has shackled Japan's
economy for years, reducing tax revenue available to the
government, which has grown to rely on debt issuance to finance
a large portion of its budget.
