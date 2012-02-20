BRIEF-Blackstone, Carlyle consider $2 billion sale of Service King - Bloomberg
* Blackstone, Carlyle consider $2 billion sale of Service King - Bloomberg citing sources Source text : http://bloom.bg/2lIXVrx Further company coverage:
TOKYO Feb 20 Standard and Poor's reaffirmed its rating on Japan's sovereign debt at AA minus and kept its outlook negative on Monday, saying that structural problems such as shrinking nominal gross domestic product and increasing social security costs are weighing on the country's ability to reduce its budget deficit.
For the text of the announcement, click: (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi)
NEW YORK, Feb 13 The trial of two men was delayed on Monday in a case stemming from a probe into a bitcoin exchange and a data breach at JPMorgan Chase & Co after prosecutors revealed a new witness.
TOKYO, Feb 14 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday that Japan and the United States would aim to strengthen trade and investment ties between the two countries as well as among Asia-Pacific countries.