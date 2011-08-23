SYDNEY Aug 24 Moody's Investors Service on
Wednesday cut the rating on Japan's government debt by a notch
to Aa3, blaming large budget deficits and the build-up of debt
since the 2009 global recession.
"Several factors make it difficult for Japan to slow the
growth of debt-to-GDP and thus drive this rating action,"
Moody's said in a statement. The downgrade concluded a review
begun on May 31.
Still the ratings agency said the outlook was now stable
given the: "undiminished home bias of Japanese investors and
their preference for government bonds, which allows the
government's fiscal deficits to be funded at the lowest nominal
rates globally."
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Ed Davies)