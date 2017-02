TOKYO Aug 24 Rating agency Moody's Investors Service said on Wednesday that it will hold a news conference from 3:00 p.m. Japan time (0600 GMT) on its downgrading of Japan's long-term debt rating.

Moody's cut the rating on Japan's government debt by a notch to Aa3, blaming large budget deficits and the build-up of debt since the 2009 global recession.

Thomas Byrne, Moody's senior vice president, will attend the news conference in Tokyo, the firm said. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Joseph Radford)