* Moody's blames Japan's revolving-door govts for slow
fiscal reform
* Downgrade first since 2002
* Moody's rating on par with S&P
* Markets show muted initial reaction
* Government announces steps to help against yen rise
(Adds fresh Moody's comment)
By Rie Ishiguro and Kaori Kaneko
TOKYO, Aug 24 Moody's Investors Service cut its
rating on Japan's government debt by one notch to Aa3 on
Wednesday, blaming a build-up of debt since the 2009 global
recession and revolving-door political leadership that has
hampered effective economic strategies.
Japan is preparing to elect its sixth leader in five years
to replace unpopular Prime Minister Naoto Kan, under fire for
his handling of the response to a March tsunami and subsequent
radiation crisis at a crippled nuclear power plant.
The downgrade, while not out of the blue, served as another
reminder of the debt burdens that nearly all of the world's
major advanced economies shoulder, even as policymakers struggle
to agree on ways to stimulate sub-par growth.
The United States lost its top-tier AAA rating from Standard
& Poor's earlier this month, and Moody's warned in June that it
may downgrade Italy as Europe's sovereign debt crisis festers.
Moody's new rating on Japan's debt is three notches below
coveted AAA status, which Tokyo lost in 1998, but is still
classified as high grade.
"Over the past five years, frequent changes in (Japan's)
administrations have prevented the government from implementing
long-term economic and fiscal strategies into effective and
durable policies," Moody's said.
Moody's had warned in May that it might downgrade Japan's
Aa2 rating due to heightened concerns about faltering growth
prospects and a weak policy response to rein in bulging public
debt, already twice the size of its $5 trillion economy.
Finance Minister Yoshihiko Noda, a fiscal conservative who
has joined the race to succeed Kan, refrained from direct
comment on Moody's downgrade. But he said: "Recent JGB auctions
have met favourable demand and I don't see any change in market
confidence in JGBs."
Analysts said the downgrade was hardly a surprise and the
bond market reaction was muted.
"I had expected that the rating cut would have taken place
after the election for the leadership of the (ruling) Democratic
Party of Japan. But looking at the candidates, there seems to be
nobody among them who would seriously tackle financial reform,
so that's why Moody's went ahead and cut the rating," said Yuuki
Sakurai, CEO and president of Fukoku Capital Management Inc.
Japan's next leader has a mountain of challenges ahead, from
battling a soaring yen and forging a post-nuclear crisis energy
policy to rebuilding from the tsunami and reining in public
debt, while paying for reconstruction and the bulging costs of
an ageing society.
The March disasters knocked the economy back into recession,
and the strength of an expected rebound later this year is being
clouded by weak domestic and global demand and recent gains in
the yen , which threaten export competitiveness.
The government on Thursday unveiled steps to help firms cope
with the yen's recent rise to record highs, including a $100
billion emergency credit facility aimed at making it easier for
Japanese companies to buy foreign firms.
It also said it would ask major financial firms to report on
dealers' currency positions for the period to the end of
September, an apparent attempt to curb speculation.
"We are watching more carefully than before whether there is
any speculative activity in the market. We won't exclude any
options and will take decisive action when necessary," Noda told
a news conference to announce the government measures.
Noda's chances of winning an Aug. 29 ruling party
leadership race to pick Kan's successor dimmed this week after
former Foreign Minister Seiji Maehara, who says beating
deflation should be the top priority, reversed course and
decided to run.
TAX HIKES AND TIMING
Most of the seven DPJ candidates eyeing the top job agree
Japan must eventually raise its 5 percent sales tax to help fund
the ballooning social welfare costs of its fast-ageing society.
Only Noda, however, favours raising other taxes soon to fund
reconstruction of Japan's tsunami-devastated northeast region,
and even he has been toning down that stance lately.
"While most people in the market believe Maehara is very
likely to win the election, a swift policy response on debt
problems is unlikely to come out soon," said Norihiro Fujito,
senior investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley
Securities in Tokyo.
Moody's said Japan needed to achieve 3
percent nominal growth in its gross domestic product to get the
deficit under control and that a government plan to double the 5
percent sales tax by mid-decades was not bold enough.
"That's not enough. The government knows that as well,"
Tom Byrne, Moody's senior vice president and regional credit
officer, told Reuters in a telephone interview.
The yen barely moved on the downgrade news,
trading at around 76.7 to the dollar, while 10-year JGB
futures 2JGBv1 were up 0.08 point at 142.63 at the end of the
morning session after initially dipping into negative territory.
Japanese stocks eased.
Moody's said the outlook for Japan's credit rating was now
stable given the "undiminished home bias of Japanese investors
and their preference for government bonds, which allows the
government's fiscal deficits to be funded at the lowest nominal
rates globally".
Byrne told Reuters that as a rule, the rating was not
expected to change for 12 to 18 months.
The downgrade brings Moody's rating for Japan into line with
rival agency Standard & Poor's, which cut Japan's rating in
January to AA minus, the fourth-highest on its scale.
Moody's downgrade of Japan was its first since 2002, when it
reduced the rating to A2, six notches from the top. It had
upgraded Japan three times since then, with the last upgrade as
recent as May 2009.
Persistent deflation and slow growth has shackled Japan's
economy for years, reducing tax revenues available to the
government, which has grown to rely on debt issuance to finance
a large part of its budget.
(Additional reporting by Wayne Cole in Sydney and Nathan Layne,
Chikafumi Hodo and Tetsushi Kajimoto in Tokyo; Writing by Linda
Sieg; Editing by Kim Coghill)