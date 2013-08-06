* Japan may restart as few as 4 reactors by March 2015-IEEJ
* LNG imports could hit record highs through March 2015
* Total oil sales seen falling 0.1 pct in 2013/14
TOKYO, Aug 6 Japan may restart some nuclear
reactors in July following safety checks under rules put in
place since the Fukushima disaster two years ago, a
government-affiliated institute said on Tuesday.
Japan relied on nuclear power for about a third of its
electricity supply before the world's worst nuclear crisis since
Chernobyl, but may have as few as four reactors operating by
March 2015, the Institute of Energy Economics Japan said,
meaning a continued heavy reliance on fossil fuels.
A tsunami crashed into the Fukushima Daiichi power plant
north of Tokyo on March 11, 2011, causing fuel-rod meltdowns at
three reactors, radioactive contamination of air, sea and food
and triggering the evacuation of 160,000 people.
Highly radioactive water still seeping into the ocean is
creating an emergency that the operator, Tokyo Electric Power Co
is struggling to contain, an official from the Nuclear
Regulation Authority (NRA) said on Monday.
Japan has just two of its 50 reactors operating as the
nuclear units shut down for checks and upgrades. Both reactors
will need to be idled for refuelling and assessments by
September.
"Under our low-case scenario, we expect the first reactor to
resume from next July," Akira Yanagisawa, the manager of the
institute's energy demand, supply and forecast analysis group,
said.
The forecast is in line with comments by NRA commissioner
Kenzo Oshima in an interview with Reuters on July 9.
Should Japan restart 16 reactors by March 2015, the
institute's "middle" scenario, annual fossil fuel imports will
be 7 trillion yen ($71 billion) higher in the year ending March
2015 than in year ended March 2011, the institute forecast.
It also said that Japan, which takes about a third of global
liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes, was likely to raise LNG
imports to fresh record highs for the next two business years.
LNG imports are likely to rise 1.7 percent to 88.3 million
tonnes in the year through March next year from the year before
and another 1.5 percent to 89.7 million tonnes in the year
through March 2015, according to Reuters calculations based on
the middle scenario.
Japan's total oil sales are projected to fall an annualised
0.1 percent in the business year ending next March and 4.1
percent the following year under the middle scenario, the
institute said.
The table shows the IEEJ's three scenarios for nuclear
reactor restarts at the end of March 2014 and the end of March
2015.
Reactor restart date Low Middle High
End-Mar 2014 zero 4 to 6 10
End-Mar 2015 4 to 6 16 28
Here is the IEEJ table of projected changes in oil product
demand based on the middle scenario for reactor restarts, and
annual changes (both in percentage terms).
Units are in barrels per day, based on Reuters calculations.
B- and C-type fuel oil for power is used for electricity
generation.
Product 2013/14 Pct 2014/15 Pct
change
Gasoline 964,888 -0.8 951,104 -1.4
Naphtha 754,680 1.4 758,126 0.3
Jet 72,367 6.5 74,090 3
Kerosene 318,758 -2.5 308,419 -3.3
Gas oil 573,764 -0.4 570,318 -0.8
A fuel 234,330 -1.3 230,884 -1.3
B, C fuel 480,721 0.4 367,002 -23.7
(for power) 337,711 0.7 229,161 -32.3
Total 3,399,506 -0.1 3,258,219 -4.1
($1=98.5900 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Aaron Sheldrick and
Clarence Fernandez)