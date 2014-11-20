* METI pushes for alliance, consolidation as demand declines
* Loose alliances short of merger to be expected by 2017
* Any consolidation may come after 2017
By Osamu Tsukimori
TOKYO, Nov 20 Japanese refiners are planning to
cut crude distillation capacities to meet a new government
directive, but analysts say the moves will not forestall the
need for them to consolidate at some point over the next several
years.
An earlier government directive reduced refining capacity by
20 percent from 2007 levels, putting demand and supply in
balance and pushing up gas oil margins to a two-year high. But
industry executives say they are still resigned to a long-term
bleak outlook as Japan's ageing population shrinks and domestic
oil demand falls 2 to 3 percent every year.
The trade ministry's second directive says "reorganisation"
of the industry is a goal, with refiners encouraged to merge or
cooperate in areas where plants are clustered together to make
it easier to comply with requirements to reduce the percentage
output of high-value products like diesel and jet fuel.
To further spur reorganisation, industry sources say the
Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) is likely to
impose a third directive after the current one ends in 2017.
"From the trade ministry's point of view, an alliance is
regarded as a must," said Okasan Securities senior sector
analyst Shinichi Yamazaki, adding that shrinking demand casts a
pall over the sector's finances.
"There is a chance that the number of major refiners could
be down to four, from five now, by 2020 or 2021 during the third
directive. By then consumption should have fallen substantially
and made their financial situation dire."
Despite the improvement in fuel margins, Japan's five major
refiners posted inventory valuation losses that totalled to 62.3
billion yen ($526 million) in April-September due to oil price
declines.
Reiji Ogino, a senior analyst at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan
Stanley Securities, also expects consolidation to occur down the
line. "This could occur ... after the current directive ends (in
March 2017)," he said.
TonenGeneral Sekiyu, Japan's second biggest refiner
by capacity, and Cosmo Oil, the fourth-biggest, are set
to form a loose alliance at their Chiba complexes, an example
METI hopes other refiners will imitate.
Refiners submitted their initial plans to meet METI's July
directive by Oct. 31, many indicating they plan to cut crude
capacities while they seek suitable alliances with others.
OVERCAPACITY STILL EXPECTED IN 2017
The second directive will cut refining capacity by 9.5
percent to 3.57 million barrels per day (bpd) by the deadline in
March 2017, according to Reuters calculations based on
government data.
Even with the cuts, the domestic market could still be
oversupplied by about 400,000 bpd, as oil demand in the world's
fourth-biggest user is projected to fall to 3.15 million bpd by
then.
"At METI they are thinking that in the oil industry two or
three (companies) is enough," said a senior executive at one of
the smaller refiners.
Japan's biggest refiner JX Holdings, which controls
about a third of domestic demand, cannot grow any bigger by
absorbing a smaller oil processor due to antitrust concerns.
No.2 TonenGeneral, though, which does not have any upstream
business, could play a key part in any future consolidation,
Yamazaki said.
Some industry executives are chafing at the latest METI
directive and question its effectiveness.
"There is no need to scrap refining units," said an
executive with a refiner who declined to be identified. "How
does that enhance competitiveness?"
A senior METI official who did not want to be identified
said that the refiners misunderstood the intent of the
directive.
"The objective is not capacity reduction but enhancing
business reorganisation toward improving (efficiency)," the
official said.
($1 = 118.51 Japanese yen)
