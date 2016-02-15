TOKYO, Feb 16 - The shake-up in Japan's refining industry, where four of the five biggest refiners are pursuing mergers, will result in the biggest contraction of capacity by a single country and reshape international markets, a Reuters analysis shows. Japan, the world's third-biggest economy, is likely to be left with about 3.2 million barrels per day (bpd) of refining capacity by 2020, the analysis shows, a contraction of about 1.5 million barrels in a little over a decade. Reuters spoke to industry officials, analysts, government officials and suppliers to try to map out the short-term direction of the refining industry, which is in the throes of the biggest merger spree in its history. At 3.92 million bpd, Japan has the world's fifth-biggest oil-refining capacity, including splitters for condensate, an ultra-light crude oil. But, with 23 gasoline stands going out of business every week, there is less and less justification for operating some existing refineries. With domestic oil demand in long-term decline, industry sources told Reuters about 100,000 bpd of capacity, the size of a standard crude distillation unit (CDU) that is the centrepiece of a refinery, will need to be cut every two years. The merger between JX Holdings and TonenGeneral Sekiyu and Idemitsu Kosan's takeover of Showa Shell Sekiyu may also result in refinery shutdowns, according to the Reuters analysis. JX, the country's biggest refiner with seven refineries, may shut one plant located in western Japan to comply with government requirements to tighten excess supplies by March 2017, industry sources said. Because of its size JX is also the most likely company to shut units once it completes the merger with TonenGeneral. JX officials have said there are opportunities to streamline operations in Osaka and near Tokyo where it and TonenGeneral have refineries. Looking longer term, one in three CDUs may be shut by 2030, bringing capacity as low as 2.3 million bpd, the Reuters analysis showed. The following table lists Japan's refineries with the year they started operations in brackets in the first column. The "retain" column lays out the likelihood each unit will be closed or kept in operation. Capacity is in 1,000 bpd. Refineries Capacity Retain Notes JX Nippon Oil Sendai 145.0 Yes Only refinery in (1971) northern Tohoku region. Handles Mideast, Asia-Pac crude Negishi No.1 120.0 No Handles mostly Mideast (1964) crude Negishi No.4 150.0 No Handles mostly Mideast (1964) crude Mizushima-A No.3 140.0 No Handles Mideast, (1961) Asia-Pac crude Mizushima-B No.2 95.2 Yes Handles Mideast, (1961) Asia-Pac crude Mizushima-B No.3 110.0 Yes Handles Mideast, (1961) Asia-Pac crude Mizushima-B 35.0 Yes processes condensate (1961) Marifu No.4 127.0 No Needle coke output from (1943) coker profitable. Handles Mideast, Asia-Pac crude Oita 136.0 No Only refinery on Kyushu (1964) island. Only JX plant that docks VLCCs. Handles Mideast, Asia-Pac crude Kashima No.1 189.0 Yes Operated jointly with (1970) Mitsubishi Chem, Tepco Kashima 63.5 Yes processes condensate. (1970) Osaka 115.0 No JV with PetroChina. (1971) Handles Mideast, Asia-Pac crude TonenGeneral Kawasaki No.2 180.0 Yes Handles Mideast, West (1960) Africa, Asia-Pac crude Kawasaki No.3 78.0 No Handles Mideast, West (1960) Africa, Asia-Pac crude Sakai No.1 156.0 Yes Handles Mideast, West (1965) Africa, Asia-Pac crude Wakayama No.3 132.0 Yes Export capacity raised. (1941) Handles Mideast, West Africa, Asia-Pac crude Chiba No.1 152.0 Yes Handles mainly Mideast (1968) crude. Idemitsu Kosan Hokkaido No.1 160.0 Yes The only plant in (1973) northern Hokkaido island. Handles mostly Mideast crude Chiba No.2 200.0 Yes Capacity to be cut by (1963) up to 35,000 bpd by March 2017. Handles mainly Saudi crude Aichi No.1 175.0 Yes Highly efficient export (1975) plant. Handles mainly Saudi crude Showa Shell Yokkaichi No.2 100.0 Yes Tie-up with Cosmo at (1958) Yokkaichi complex. Handles mainly Mideast crude Yokkaichi No.3 155.0 Yes Handles mainly Mideast (1958) crude Seibu Yamaguchi 120.0 Yes Handles mostly Mideast (1969) crude Toa Oil Keihin 70.0 Yes Handles mostly Mideast (1955) crude Cosmo Oil Chiba 100.0 No To be scrapped possibly (1963) in mid-2018. Handles mainly Saudi crude Chiba No.2 120.0 Yes Handles mainly Saudi (1963) crude Yokkaichi No.5 63.0 Yes Tie-up with Showa Shell (1943) at Yokkaichi to streamline ops. Yokkaichi No.6 69.0 No One of Cosmo's (1943) Yokkaichi CDUs to be shut by March 2017. Sakai 100.0 Yes Coker exists. Handles (1968) mainly Mideast crude Fuji Oil Sodegaura No.2 143.0 Yes Capacity may be lowered (1968) by March 2017. Used to refine large Iran volumes. Taiyo Oil Shikoku No.1 88.0 Yes Capacity may be lowered (1938) by March 2017. Handles Mideast, Asia-Pac crude Shikoku No.2 30.0 Yes Capacity possibly cut (1938) by March 2017. Handles Mideast, Asia-Pac crude Nansei Sekiyu Nishihara 100.0 No Operations suspended. (1972) To be closed and turned into oil terminal Total capacity: 3,916.7 (Compiled by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Aaron Sheldrick and Christian Schmollinger)