TOKYO May 9 Japanese oil refiners Idemitsu Kosan Co Ltd and Showa Shell Sekiyu KK said on Tuesday they would achieve more than 25 billion yen ($220.01 million) in cost reductions within three years through a business alliance ahead of Idemitsu's stalled merger with Showa Shell.

Following are some details of the alliance.

* The two firms would integrate operations of their combined fleet of 21 crude oil carriers from May loading.

* The two firms currently select optimum crude oil for refining separately, but they will merge the operations, called linear programming, from October for their seven group refineries.

* The two companies will supply each other with products during scheduled maintenance of refineries. ($1 = 113.6300 yen)