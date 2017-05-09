TOKYO May 9 Japanese oil refiners Idemitsu
Kosan Co Ltd and Showa Shell Sekiyu KK said on
Tuesday they would achieve more than 25 billion yen ($220.01
million) in cost reductions within three years through a
business alliance ahead of Idemitsu's stalled merger with Showa
Shell.
Following are some details of the alliance.
* The two firms would integrate operations of their combined
fleet of 21 crude oil carriers from May loading.
* The two firms currently select optimum crude oil for
refining separately, but they will merge the operations, called
linear programming, from October for their seven group
refineries.
* The two companies will supply each other with products
during scheduled maintenance of refineries.
($1 = 113.6300 yen)
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori and Taiga Uranaka; Editing by
Biju Dwarakanath)