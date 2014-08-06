* Most Japan refiners likely to cut capacity under mandate
* Refiners likely to form joint processing agreements
* Cosmo looks for joint operations at Yokkaichi, Sakai -exec
By Osamu Tsukimori
TOKYO, Aug 6 Japan's biggest refiner JX Holdings
Inc is likely to cut its crude capacity by 10 percent
to meet a government order on boosting efficiency in the
country's struggling refining industry, the head of its oil
business said.
Japan has five major refining companies and a host of
smaller refiners, all competing to fill a dwindling number of
cars as the country's population declines and younger drivers
opt for more fuel efficient vehicles. Every week more than 30
gasoline stands go out of business.
Japan's industry ministry last week finalised a new
directive aimed at either cutting refiners' capacities or
raising their output ratio for higher value fuels. An earlier
directive had forced the industry to cut overall capacity by
nearly 20 percent through March this year.
Most of Japan's refiners are likely to choose cutting
capacity, industry sources said, as investments in new units
don't make economic sense in a shrinking market.
"Considering that demand is falling, we recognise we cannot
avoid capacity reductions," Tsutomu Sugimori, president of JX's
oil unit, told Reuters. "We are cutting about 10 percent."
Refiners are in a difficult position, however, as lower
crude distillation unit (CDU) capacity could limit operation of
secondary units, which would be contrary to the government's
goals of strengthening competitiveness, Sugimori said.
Refiners would also have less product to sell, he said. "It
would be difficult for a refiner that has only two or three CDUs
to scrap one of them."
Overall, Japan's capacity would fall to about 3.6 million
barrels per day (bpd) by March 2017, from nearly 4 million bpd
now, unless refiners choose to upgrade secondary units.
Japan's oil demand is projected to fall 7.8 percent to 3.06
million bpd over five years to March 2019, a government energy
committee forecast in March.
Refiners have until Oct. 31 to lay out their plans under the
directive, according to the Ministry of Economy, Trade and
Industry (METI).
MERGERS, COOPERATION
Part of METI's intention via the mandate is to encourage oil
refiners to join forces in an industry realignment or in joint
processing agreements, according to ministry documents.
Some refiners are already forming joint processing
arrangements, and these could lead to mergers or other joint
ventures, industry sources said.
"From a common sense standpoint, I wouldn't be surprised if
(mergers) occurred," said Sugimori.
Cosmo Oil may deepen cooperation with other
refineries at its plants in Yokkaichi and Sakai in western
Japan, Cosmo's Senior Executive Officer, Kenichi Taki, said to
reporters on Tuesday.
"The directive has just been issued and we will consider how
we can meet the targets from now," Taki said.
Kyokuto Petroleum Industries (KPI) - a unit of TonenGeneral
Sekiyu - and Cosmo Oil are already integrating their
refining operations in Chiba near Tokyo by connecting them with
pipelines.
The two may scrap the 110,000 bpd No.1 CDU at Cosmo's Chiba
plant, giving credit for the capacity cut to both Cosmo and
TonenGeneral, industry sources said.
Multiple refineries are located in industrial areas in
Kawasaki in eastern Japan and Yokkaichi and Sakai in western
Japan, where similar arrangements could be made, said an analyst
who declined to be identified.
The new mandate has come into effect just as Japan's
refiners report their first-quarter earnings. Despite a recovery
in oil refining margins, they have suffered from lower overall
profits as falling oil prices hurt gains on inventories.
JX said last Thursday that net profit for the three months
through June fell 60 percent to 14 billion yen from a year
earlier. But earlier capacity cuts had given it the best
petroleum refining margins in seven quarters.
Idemitsu Kosan, Japan's second biggest refiner by revenue,
said on Tuesday that its quarterly profit fell 59 percent to 9.2
billion yen.
Cosmo Oil Co, Japan's third-biggest refiner, said
on Tuesday its first-quarter loss widened to 6.5 billion yen,
from 4.7 billion yen a year earlier.
TonenGeneral said last week that its first-half performance
had swung to a net loss of around 15 billion yen.
($1=101.61 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Aaron Sheldrick and
Tom Hogue)