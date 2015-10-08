TOKYO Oct 8 Japan's government will push for
more consolidation in the country's bloated oil refining sector,
Motoo Hayashi, Minister for Economy, Trade and Industry said on
Thursday, a day after he was appointed in a cabinet reshuffle.
While the powerful industry ministry has long been keen to
consolidate a refining sector where five big operators and three
smaller ones vie for business from a shrinking population,
Hayashi remarks suggest the government will step up its efforts.
Consolidation has already started, with Idemitsu Kosan Co
, Japan's second-biggest oil refiner, saying in July it
would buy a one-third stake in refiner Showa Shell Sekiyu
from Royal Dutch Shell, moving it closer to a
potential $4 billion bid for its smaller rival.
"The integration of the two companies was highly valued as
they are the forerunners (of more consolidation)," Hayashi, 68,
told media after being appointed by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
The ministry will to encourage more mergers using provisions
in the country's energy supply law, Hayashi said, without
elaborating or saying how many companies the government would
like to see operating in the sector.
