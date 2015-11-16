TOKYO Nov 16 Japan's largest oil refiner JX
holdings Inc is in talks to merge with TonenGeneral
Sekiyu, the Nikkei reported on Monday, potentially
creating a company that will control more than half of a market
in long-term decline.
Should the talks be successful, the deal will be the biggest
merger in the troubled refining industry since JX itself was
created from other companies in 2010 and comes after two other
refiners are combining their operations.
JX and TonenGeneral aim to complete talks on a broad outline
for a merger as early as the end of the year, the Nikkei
reported, without citing sources.
Asked whether JX is in talks with TonenGeneral as reported
in the Nikkei, JX spokeswoman Hiroko Kuki said: "Nothing has
been decided."
"We are always considering various management options under
the tough business environment," she added.
A statement from TonenGeneral said the company was
considering "various options" including tie-ups but had nothing
to announce.
Both companies shares were suspended from trading on the
Tokyo Stock Exchange.
Japan's Idemitsu Kosan Co agreed last week to take
over smaller refiner Showa Shell Sekiyu in a deal worth
about $4 billion that will create Japan's second-biggest refiner
by capacity.
The refiners are finalising the terms of the deal and expect
the combined company to start operating between October next
year and April 2017, they said in a statement.
(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick and Yuka Obayashi; Editing by
Miral Fahmy)