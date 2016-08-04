* Idemitsu family buys small stake in Showa Shell
TOKYO, Aug 4 A move by Idemitsu Kosan Co Ltd's
founding family to block management's plan to acquire
smaller rival Showa Shell Sekiyu KK sent shares in the
Japanese refiners tumbling on Thursday as concerns grew that the
family might well succeed.
Idemitsu has said its planned takeover of Showa Shell, which
would create Japan's No.2 refiner by capacity, is necessary to
cope with lower demand but the family argues the two companies
are too culturally different for a merger to work.
A collapse of the deal - one of two planned combinations in
the sector - would undercut the government's efforts to slim
down the industry amid declining demand. The Idemitsu family's
move prompted the trade minister to weigh in on the matter,
stressing that the sector needed to consolidate.
The founding family said on Wednesday it had bought a 0.1
percent stake in Showa Shell, sufficient to complicate any
takeover as it raises the prospect that Idemitsu would, contrary
to current plans, have to make an expensive tender offer for
Showa Shell shares.
Analysts and fund managers said prospects for the deal were
now very uncertain although some said they still thought
Idemitsu may eventually launch an offer.
"Everybody, corporate and government, wants this merger to
happen. And now you get this family making the whole thing very
difficult," said Thanh Ha Pham, equity analyst at Jefferies.
"Eventually they will sort it out, but it's not good for
corporate Japan and its changing governance."
Idemitsu agreed in July 2015 to the private purchase of
Royal Dutch Shell PLC's 33.2 percent stake in Showa
Shell for 1,350 yen a share or $1.7 billion, more than a third
higher than its current value. They then agreed in November to
work towards a full merger, now slated for April 2017.
With the founding family's purchase, Showa Shell holdings
owned by Idemitsu and related parties would exceed a third and
by law, Idemitsu would have to launch a takeover bid on the open
market that would likely attract interest from other Showa Shell
shareholders eager to sell at that high price.
Shares in Idemitsu ended Thursday trade down 7.7 percent
while Showa Shell's stock fell 6.9 percent.
An Idemitsu spokesman said at this point the company had no
plan to launch a takeover bid on the open market.
The Idemitsu family has argued that the company's close
connection to Iran made a merger with Showa Shell, which has
close ties to Saudi Arabia, difficult. But Idemitsu management
has played down those fears, countering that the company these
days imports only 1 percent of its crude oil from Iran.
Analysts say the family, which owns just over a third of
Idemitsu, is likely more concerned that its stake in the company
would be diluted.
Energy demand has been declining rapidly in Japan due to a
shrinking, ageing population and development of more
fuel-efficient cars. Rivals JX Holdings, Japan's top
oil refiner, and third-ranked TonenGeneral Sekiyu have
also agreed to merge by April.
