Aug 4 Idemitsu Kosan Co Ltd is looking to acquire a smaller stake in Showa Shell Sekiyu than planned, aiming to counter efforts by the former's founding family to block a merger of the two oil distributors, the Nikkei reported.

Idemitsu's founding family has opposed the company acquiring smaller rival Showa Shell, arguing the two companies are too culturally different for a merger to work.

The founding family said on Wednesday it bought a 0.1 percent stake in Showa Shell.

This stake, when combined with the 33.24 percent that Idemitsu had planned to purchase in September, would mean the company's total shareholdings in Showa Shell would exceed one-third, the Nikkei reported on Thursday. (s.nikkei.com/2b69AfS).

Japanese law bars companies from acquiring stakes that large via private placements, so Idemitsu might have to obtain shares from the market via a tender offer instead, the Japanese daily reported.

Going this route would cost Idemitsu more as well, the Nikkei said.

The company would also have to prepare for negotiations with seller Royal Dutch Shell. The Anglo-Dutch group may balk, because selling fewer shares would mean lower proceeds, the paper said.

Having Idemitsu obtain a smaller stake is one possible solution, the Nikkei reported, citing officials from both companies.

Idemitsu has said its planned takeover of Showa Shell, which would create Japan's No.2 refiner by capacity, is necessary to cope with lower demand.

