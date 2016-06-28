TOKYO, June 28 The founding family of Idemitsu Kosan Co is opposed to the Japanese refiner's planned takeover of smaller rival Showa Shell Sekiyu, Kyodo and other local media reported.

Idemitsu had agreed late last year to buy Showa Shell for about $4 billion, creating what would be Japan's No.2 refiner by capacity. But opposition from the founding family and related parties, which together hold 33.92 percent of Idemitsu shares, could be enough to veto the takeover, Kyodo and Jiji News said.

The integration of Idemitsu, that is closely related to Iran, and Showa Shell, which has a deep relationship with Saudi Arabia, would be inappropriate amid an intensifying rivalry between the two nations, Kyodo quoted the founding family's agent as saying on Tuesday.

Idemitsu was the first Japanese firm to buy Iran oil in the 1950s during a British-led embargo against Iran, although it now buys very little in terms of volumes, while Showa Shell is 15 percent owned by state-owned Saudi Aramco.

The founding family and related parties opposed the deal at Idemitsu's annual general meeting on Tuesday, media reports say.

Idemitsu did not immediately respond to requests for a comment. A Showa Shell spokesman said the firm was not in a position to comment regarding the reports but added that it would continue to work on integration with Idemitsu.

Idemitsu's takeover of Showa Shell has already been delayed due to a longer-than-expected wait for approval from the Japan Fair Trade Commission (FTC), which is considering another large deal in the industry - a merger of Japan's JX Holdings and TonenGeneral Sekiyu.

Earlier this month, Idemitsu said it planned to acquire Showa Shell shares in September, later than its previous goal of before the end of June. The two firms control about 28 percent of Japan's refining market. JX and TonenGeneral will hold more than 50 percent of the market should the FTC approve their deal.

Japan has been encouraging consolidation in its refining sector, where five big companies and three smaller ones are vying for business as a shrinking population increasingly buys more fuel efficient vehicles. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori, writing by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Himani Sarkar)