(Adds details)

TOKYO, July 11 Talks between Japan's Idemitsu Kosan Co and its founding family have failed to resolve an impasse over the oil refiner's proposal to buy rival Showa Shell Sekiyu KK, both sides said.

The country's second-biggest refiner has argued that the acquisition is the best course of action in a shrinking domestic oil market, where five large and three small refiners compete.

But descendants of founder Sazo Idemitsu, including octogenarian son Shosuke Idemitsu -- a former president of the company and now honorary chairman -- have said the businesses are too different for a merger to work and they see no room for compromise.

The family's 33.92 percent stake in Idemitsu Kosan is large enough to veto the integration when presented for consideration at a shareholder meeting expected later this year.

The company is not considering issuing new shares to dilute the family's ownership, Executive Vice President Daisuke Seki told reporters, adding that it is not considering turning Showa Shell into a subsidiary and that it would try to convince the family that integration is the only choice.

On Monday Idemitsu Kosan President Takashi Tsukioka and colleagues met family members including Shosuke Idemitsu and his two sons to discuss the proposal, which could dilute the family's minority stake, the family's lawyer told reporters after the talks.

He also said the parties had agreed to meet again, though no date had been set.

The proposal opposed by the family includes Idemitsu Kosan's purchase of 33.3 percent of Showa Shell Sekiyu from Royal Dutch Shell by the end of September.

(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori, Taiga Uranaka and Kentaro Hamada; Editing by Christopher Cushing and David Goodman)