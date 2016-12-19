TOKYO Dec 19 Japan's Fair Trade Commission said
on Monday it had approved plans by Idemitsu Kosan Co to
take a stake of just under a third in rival refiner Showa Shell
Sekiyu KK.
Idemitsu has long planned to combined forces with Showa
Shell but the deal remains troubled as the Idemitsu founding
family has threatened to veto it once it is put up for
shareholder approval.
The watchdog said it had approved plans for Idemitsu to take
a stake of more than 20 percent but less than 50 percent. If
Idemitsu wanted to take a stake of more than 50 percent or de
facto integrate the companies, then another review would be
required.
The Fair Trade Commission also approved plans by top oil
refiner JX Holdings' to acquire rival TonenGeneral
Sekiyu KK.
