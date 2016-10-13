BRIEF-Midcoast Energy says Enbridge Energy to buy all of co's outstanding units
* Midcoast Energy Partners L.P. declares distribution for fourth quarter 2016; announces agreement for affiliate to acquire all publicly held common units
TOKYO Oct 13 Japanese refiner Idemitsu Kosan Co Ltd is likely to delay its planned acquisition of Showa Shell Sekiyu, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said. The move comes after fierce opposition from the Idemitsu founding family to the acquisition.
Both companies are set to make a formal decision on the matter on Thursday, said the source who declined to be identified before a formal announcement of the move.
Japanese media reported that the firms would hold a news conference later in the day.
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Para announces it has entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Miscon Group to earn up to 75% of the finaris mine and Lomas de Casma processing plant in Peru