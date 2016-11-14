Oil prices dip as rising U.S. output offsets OPEC-led cuts
SINGAPORE, Jan 27 Oil prices dipped on Friday, with rising crude output from the United States offsetting efforts by OPEC and other producers to cut supplies to prop up the market.
TOKYO Nov 14 Japanese refiner Idemitsu Kosan will again delay its planned purchase of Showa Shell Sekiyu shares from Royal Dutch Shell because a review by the Japan Fair Trade Commission remains ongoing, the Nikkei newspaper said.
Idemitsu will postpone the purchase of the 33.24 percent stake until end-January, the Nikkei said without citing sources, from the current target of end-November.
Idemitsu said it would make an announcement about the timing of its purchase of Showa Shell shares at 0600 GMT on Monday, without elaborating. (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)
ST. LOUIS, Jan 26 Peabody Energy Corp , the world's largest private-sector coal miner, can begin seeking creditor votes for a plan to cut $5 billion of debt and exit its Chapter 11 bankruptcy, a U.S. bankruptcy judge said on Thursday.
LONDON, Jan 26 U.S. gasoline stocks are rising faster than normal for the time of year and are starting to put pressure on prices and refining margins.