SINGAPORE Jan 26 Japan's Cosmo Oil Co is
planning to shut some secondary units at its Chiba refinery in
May and a crude distillation unit (CDU) between September and
November, depending on how fast it can restore runs at the
plant, traders said on Thursday.
Japan's fourth-biggest refiner resumed partial operations at
its Chiba plant, east of Tokyo, after production was disrupted
by a massive earthquake last year. The plant is now producing
fuel oil, mainly for power utilities.
"The turnaround schedules are not cast in stone and Cosmo
may or may not carry them out because it really depends on the
status of the refinery operations at that time," said a trader.
The company spokesman was not immediately available for
comment.
Cosmo Oil had on Jan. 12 restarted a 36,000 barrels per day
(bpd) No.10 fuel oil hydro-desulphurisation unit, a No.20
hydrogen producing unit with capacity of 880,000 cubic meters
and a 35,000 bpd vacuum gasoil hydro-desulphurisation unit.
However, the timing to restart the Chiba plant's two crude
distillation units (CDUs) -- a 100,000 bpd No.1 unit and a
120,000 bpd No.2 unit -- was not decided, a company spokesman
had previously said.
Traders said if runs at both CDUs could be restored soon,
Cosmo would be able to shut one of the units for maintenance,
but details on which unit it would shut were not immediately
available.
They added that the maintenance, if carried out, will have
limited impact on the distillates market as September-November
is usually the off-peak demand season for diesel and jet fuel.
(Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Additional reporting by Risa Maeda
in Tokyo)