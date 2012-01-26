SINGAPORE Jan 26 Japan's Cosmo Oil Co is planning to shut some secondary units at its Chiba refinery in May and a crude distillation unit (CDU) between September and November, depending on how fast it can restore runs at the plant, traders said on Thursday.

Japan's fourth-biggest refiner resumed partial operations at its Chiba plant, east of Tokyo, after production was disrupted by a massive earthquake last year. The plant is now producing fuel oil, mainly for power utilities.

"The turnaround schedules are not cast in stone and Cosmo may or may not carry them out because it really depends on the status of the refinery operations at that time," said a trader.

The company spokesman was not immediately available for comment.

Cosmo Oil had on Jan. 12 restarted a 36,000 barrels per day (bpd) No.10 fuel oil hydro-desulphurisation unit, a No.20 hydrogen producing unit with capacity of 880,000 cubic meters and a 35,000 bpd vacuum gasoil hydro-desulphurisation unit.

However, the timing to restart the Chiba plant's two crude distillation units (CDUs) -- a 100,000 bpd No.1 unit and a 120,000 bpd No.2 unit -- was not decided, a company spokesman had previously said.

Traders said if runs at both CDUs could be restored soon, Cosmo would be able to shut one of the units for maintenance, but details on which unit it would shut were not immediately available.

They added that the maintenance, if carried out, will have limited impact on the distillates market as September-November is usually the off-peak demand season for diesel and jet fuel. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Additional reporting by Risa Maeda in Tokyo)