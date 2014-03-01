UPDATE 2-East Libyan forces say they have retaken oil ports
* Ras Lanuf, Es Sider badly damaged in previous fighting (Updates with LNA saying it has retaken ports. Add air strikes, other details)
TOKYO, March 1 TonenGeneral Sekiyu KK's , Japan's second-biggest refiner, said several workers were injured when a fire broke out on Saturday at the Kawasaki oil refinery near Tokyo.
The company is checking the status of oil refining operations at the plant, a company spokesman said. The 335,000 barrels per day Kawasaki oil refinery is TonenGeneral's biggest production centre, he said.
The fire broke out shortly before 2 p.m. (0500 GMT) on Saturday, but the company has been unable to identify where the fire started, said the spokesman.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Perry)
* Ras Lanuf, Es Sider badly damaged in previous fighting (Updates with LNA saying it has retaken ports. Add air strikes, other details)
DUBAI/WARSAW, March 14 State-owned Qatargas has agreed to double volumes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) it supplies to Poland's gas firm PGNiG to 2 million tonnes per year at a price that may have positive impact on PGNiG's bottom line, the companies said.
* Investors watching to see whether OPEC will extend cuts (Updates with comment on Saudi output, latest prices)