TOKYO Dec 20 A Japanese financial
watchdog is set to tweak regulations so foreign funds can be
fined for illicit activity in the country's markets, as it looks
to crackdown on offshore entities that have until now been
beyond its reach.
The Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission, Japan's
market regulator, on Tuesday proposed changing laws so it can
penalise firms not registered in Japan.
Japan's financial authorities have been beefing up
regulatory oversight on foreign funds in response to growing
concerns of dubious trading ahead of public share offerings.
