Dec 4 Japan's Financial Services Agency will
lift a ban on investor surveys used to gauge demand ahead of
public offering announcements and plans to remove a required
waiting period between the announcement and setting the offering
price in some cases, the Nikkei reported.
The waiting period requirement will be waived for companies
that meet certain conditions, including a market capitalization
of 100 billion yen ($974.14 million) or more, the newspaper
reported.
The financial agency will also lift a ban on preliminary
surveys of institutional investors, or prehearings, in which
investors that sign nondisclosure agreements are asked how much
stock they can purchase in an offering, the Japanese business
daily said.
According to the Nikkei report, removing the ban would allow
companies to complete fundraising in less time.
The Financial System Council, an advisory body to the prime
minister, will recommend the changes to the Financial Services
Agency at the end of December and the implementation is slated
for 2014 at the earliest, the Nikkei reported.