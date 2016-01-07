(Adds indicative price of the units, details of assets targeted)

HONG KONG Jan 7 LaSalle Investment Management, a property investment manager subsidiary of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc, launched on Thursday an IPO of up to 105.1 billion yen ($883 million) for a real estate investment trust (REIT) in Japan, raising funds to buy logistics assets in the country's two biggest cities.

The LaSalle Logiport REIT is offering 1.05 million new units at an indicative price of 100,000 yen each, according to a term sheet for the deal seen by Reuters.

The trust will target assets with a gross floor area of at least 16,500 square meters, with 80 percent of the assets located in the areas around Tokyo and Osaka, according to a securities filing and the term sheet.

The listing is scheduled for Feb. 17.

Nomura Securities, Morgan Stanley and Mizuho Securities were hired as joint global coordinators of the IPO. Bank of America Merrill Lynch and SMBC Nikko are also helping to underwrite the deal. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Additional reporting by Junko Fujita in Tokyo; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and Sunil Nair)