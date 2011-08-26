TOKYO Aug 26 Laws to promote renewable energy
in Japan passed a final hurdle on Friday, with the upper house
of parliament formally approving a scheme that investors hope
will ramp up spending on solar, wind and other green energy.
The country is struggling to overhaul its energy policies
after the March quake and tsunami triggered a nuclear disaster
that shattered the public's confidence in the safety of the
atomic industry and delayed the restart of idled plants. Costly
oil and gas imports have soared.
Lawmakers say a national scheme starting next year that
rewards green energy investments is part of the solution to
replace lost power generation capacity and move the country away
from new nuclear investment.
The laws will require utilities to buy any amount of
electricity generated from solar, wind, biomass, geothermal and
small-sized hydro power plants at preset rates for up to 20
years.
The government has said it wants the feed-in tariff scheme
to boost capacity of the five renewable energy types by more
than 30,000 megawatts (MW) over a decade.
But the bill leaves key details unresolved that could
ultimately dilute its impact on energy policy. These include the
price to be paid by utilities for each type of green energy,
which will be decided by a parliament-appointed panel not set to
meet until next year.
Japan's lower house of parliament passed the bill on Tuesday
but needed final approval from the upper house, which came the
same day media said Prime Minister Naoto Kan had confirmed he
would step down.
(Editing by Sugita Katyal)
