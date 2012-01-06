* Seven & I Q3 oper profit jumps 17 pct as customer visits
rise
* Aeon Q3 oper profit falls 19 pct vs strong year-ago result
* Seven & I shares dip, Aeon rise, after Nikkei 2011 slide
(Adds FamilyMart results, Aeon graphic, details)
By James Topham
TOKYO, Jan 6 Japan's Seven & I Holdings
posted a rise in third-quarter profit on Friday as
convenience store sales stayed strong, but rival Aeon Co's
earnings undershot strong year-earlier results, as
retailers worry that profit growth could stall.
Many Japanese retailers are poised to earn record profits in
the current financial year after demand for food and consumer
goods, especially higher-margin prepared meals and private-label
products, rose following the earthquake and tsunami last March.
But with falling wages, high unemployment and concerns about
the health of the Japanese and world economies weighing on
domestic consumption, market watchers expect retailers to face
challenges to profit growth in the near term.
Top Japanese retailer Seven & I's operating profit jumped 17
percent to 66.0 billion yen ($854.7 million) for the
September-November quarter in part as visits by older and female
customers stayed high after rising in the aftermath of the March
11 disasters in its main convenience store segment.
But Aeon, Japan's second-biggest retailer, posted a
year-on-year drop of 19 percent in operating profit over the
same period to 25.4 billion yen, despite market watchers
expecting it eke out a quarterly gain.
Aeon faced a high hurdle to meet comparisons, having posted
a 52 percent surge in operating profit in the third quarter of
the 2010/11 business year, when sales jumped due to an
unseasonably hot September and ahead of the end of subsidies for
green consumer electronics.
"Their earnings seem very steady and strong. Even if Aeon
came in a little under analysts' estimates, there is a sense of
direction for these companies and investors can be sure of their
strength," said Mitsushige Akino, chief fund manager at
Ichiyoshi Investment Fund.
"Right now, there is so much uncertainty that investors are
shifting to stable stocks with strong earnings that are not
easily swayed by outside factors like Europe ... In this
risk-off environment, stocks of companies like Seven & I and
Aeon will remain attractive."
ANNUAL FORECASTS UNCHANGED
Both retailers maintained their operating-profit forecasts
for the business year to February 2012.
Seven & I, the owner of 7-Eleven, the world's largest
convenience store chain, kept its annual outlook at 286 billion
yen, in line with the average estimate of 290 billion yen in a
poll of 19 analysts by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The forecast is the highest since Seven & I posted a 286.8
billion yen profit in its 2006/07 business year.
Aeon, the owner of Aeon Retail supermarkets as well as
convenience stores, boutiques and shopping malls, kept its
operating profit outlook at 195-205 billion yen, which is in
line with the average estimate of 199 billion yen in a poll of
13 analysts by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
If Aeon meets its projection it would beat the record 189.7
billion yen profit it earned in its 2006/07 business year, as
benefits from the merging of several separate general
merchandise store chains and improved operating efficiency
across its store formats.
"Operating profit gains have come as cost restructuring,
that began in the third quarter of last year continue to lift
gross revenues," Aeon Chief Financial Officer Seiichi Chiba said
at a briefing on its results.
Earlier on Friday, Japan's No.3 convenience store chain
FamilyMart Co reported a 3.5 percent rise in operating
profit for the September-November quarter. Second-ranked Lawson
Inc will report results next Tuesday.
But with Japanese household spending falling 3.2 percent
year-on-year in November and retail sales down 2.3 percent, both
much weaker than forecast, retailers may struggle to maintain
similar levels of profit growth next business year.
Last month, Japan's government warned of worsening business
sentiment as exports slumped and the central bank governor said
Europe's sovereign debt crisis and economic stagnation were
hurting global growth including Japan.
Shares of Seven & I fell about 1 percent in calendar 2011,
while Aeon rose 4 percent, versus a 17 percent slide in the
benchmark Nikkei average.
Before the results were released, shares of Seven & I
settled 0.4 percent lower while Aeon posted a 1.0 percent loss,
against a fall in the Nikkei average of 1.2 percent.
($1 = 77.22 yen)
(Additional reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Matt Driskill
and Michael Watson)