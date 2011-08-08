TOKYO Aug 8 The Tokyo Grain Exchange said on Monday that circuit breakers were triggered on its rice futures across the broad <0#JRE:> at the start of trade at their launch on Monday, as bid and ask prices far exceeded the exchange's reference price of 13,500 yen per 60 kg.

The exchange's circuit breakers halt trade for 10 minutes, after which the price limit is expanded to 600 yen on either side of the reference price from the initial 300 yen. Any further expansion of price limits would require a special move by the exchange.

With both ask and bid prices for the most active January contract at 18,500 yen in early trade, the circuit breakers were again triggered after the lapse of the first 10 minute halt.

An exchange official said no decision had yet been made on whether to expand the price limit further.

(Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Edmund Klamann)