By Chikako Mogi

TOKYO, Sept 8 A month after the listing of Japan's rice futures, receding concerns about radiation have brought prices near levels reflecting fundamentals, but volumes are seen unlikely to pick up until all six contracts debut and this year's crop completes delivery.

Factors such as the switch to new from old crops for delivery, food safety worries due to the radiation crisis triggered by the March earthquake, and a market focus on safe-haven gold have lured investors away from the new product.

But farmers are keen to learn how the futures market works, prompting the Tokyo Grain Exchange and the Kansai Commodities Exchange, which listed rice futures on Aug. 8, to host seminars across the nation hoping farmers will use the futures market as a benchmark for business and a hedge against price volatility.

Participation of producers is vital for the success of the rice futures market, revived for the first time in 72 years on a two-year trial basis, after such trade was abolished in 1939 when the government took over management of the staple food.

"I thought it could be a disadvantage for farmers, with physical crops, if they didn't know the structure of a futures market, so I called for a study session and a lot of people showed up," said Hajime Kobayashi, head of the agricultural cooperatives union in Ogata village in Akita, northern Japan.

Farmers in Ogata do not sell their rice to agricultural cooperatives and most have their own sales channels, so they need to know benchmark prices several months ahead when selling their products, he said.

"If they become familiar with the market mechanism they may realise they can hedge against price risks," Kobayashi said.

A lack of sellers in the new market was one reason behind the overshot debut prices, with a powerful farm cooperative group opposing rice futures trading. The body has long held control over rice prices, handling about 40 percent of shipments of some 8.5 million tonnes of rice distributed in Japan.

The front-month November contract <0#JRE:> has fallen to around 15,000 yen ($194) per 60 kg from near 17,000 yen last month, when demand was strong for rice harvested last year, before the radiation scare, and deliverable for the November contract.

The new crop for Ibaraki Koshihikari brand, one of the key brands deliverable, traded at 15,400 yen at the end of August.

"Futures prices are approaching levels in line with physical prices and stabilising after initially trading at absurdly high levels, so it is a reasonable indication for distributors," said

Yoshiro Takahashi, president of research firm Rice Databank Co.

The March 11 earthquake and tsunami wrecked reactor cooling systems at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant 240 km (150 miles) north of Tokyo, causing meltdowns that spread radiation over a large part of northeast Japan and resulting in excessive radiation levels in various agricultural products and water.

There have been no bans on shipments of newly harvested rice, after a few sample tests from prefectures near Tokyo found only tiny amounts of radioactive cesium far below the 200 becquerels per kg requiring stricter tests. A reading of 500 becquerels would mean shipments being banned.

Trading volumes at Tokyo Grain Exchange have dwindled to about a 10th of their level in the initial stage, or around 700 lots per day, reflecting the cautious stance of distributors, wholesalers and farmers.

But while farm industry players accounted for just 10 percent of open interest for rice futures at the Tokyo exchange, with the rest taken by proprietary accounts and others, the number of industry players has grown to account for about a third of open interest on the Kansai Exchange, located in Osaka.

"One reason for slack volume and open interest is that all investors are looking at gold right now," Takahashi said.

While radiation worries are receding, market players will stay on the sidelines until all shipments are declared radiation-free and a full lineup is listed by November, industry official say.

In the end, Japan may see surplus rice this year, pushing prices even lower -- another reason keeping players wary. Reflecting such an outlook, the futures curve has flattened.

An official at the Japan Rice Millers and Distributors Cooperative said distributors are wary of incurring losses if there are expectations of a further decline in futures prices.

"They are interested but are worried about losses," he said. The delivery system has also dampened incentives as recepients of physical rice cannot choose the brand they receive, he added.

A Tokyo Grain Exchange official said the futures market offers insurance for physical transactions, and there are ways to match deliverable brands on a one-on-one basis.

"Futures is a different structure but farmers are exposed to price risks anyway because physical transactions also involve risks related to price projections," Takahashi said. "They are far more knowledgable about supply and demand than speculators so there are merits for them to use the market," he said. ($1 = 77.325 Japanese Yen) (Editing by Michael Watson)