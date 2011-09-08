* Future prices in line with realistic levels after initial
volatility
* Futures stabilising, starting to function as benchmark
* Farmers keen to learn, but will take time for actual
participation
* No ban on new rice shipments so far due to radiation
contamination
* Trade volume slack as focus on gold, exectations of lower
prices
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, Sept 8 A month after the listing of
Japan's rice futures, receding concerns about radiation have
brought prices near levels reflecting fundamentals, but volumes
are seen unlikely to pick up until all six contracts debut and
this year's crop completes delivery.
Factors such as the switch to new from old crops for
delivery, food safety worries due to the radiation crisis
triggered by the March earthquake, and a market focus on
safe-haven gold have lured investors away from the new product.
But farmers are keen to learn how the futures market works,
prompting the Tokyo Grain Exchange and the Kansai Commodities
Exchange, which listed rice futures on Aug. 8, to host seminars
across the nation hoping farmers will use the futures market as
a benchmark for business and a hedge against price volatility.
Participation of producers is vital for the success of the
rice futures market, revived for the first time in 72 years on a
two-year trial basis, after such trade was abolished in 1939
when the government took over management of the staple food.
"I thought it could be a disadvantage for farmers, with
physical crops, if they didn't know the structure of a futures
market, so I called for a study session and a lot of people
showed up," said Hajime Kobayashi, head of the agricultural
cooperatives union in Ogata village in Akita, northern Japan.
Farmers in Ogata do not sell their rice to agricultural
cooperatives and most have their own sales channels, so they
need to know benchmark prices several months ahead when selling
their products, he said.
"If they become familiar with the market mechanism they may
realise they can hedge against price risks," Kobayashi said.
A lack of sellers in the new market was one reason behind
the overshot debut prices, with a powerful farm cooperative
group opposing rice futures trading. The body has long held
control over rice prices, handling about 40 percent of shipments
of some 8.5 million tonnes of rice distributed in Japan.
The front-month November contract <0#JRE:> has fallen to
around 15,000 yen ($194) per 60 kg from near 17,000 yen last
month, when demand was strong for rice harvested last year,
before the radiation scare, and deliverable for the November
contract.
The new crop for Ibaraki Koshihikari brand, one of the key
brands deliverable, traded at 15,400 yen at the end of August.
"Futures prices are approaching levels in line with physical
prices and stabilising after initially trading at absurdly high
levels, so it is a reasonable indication for distributors," said
Yoshiro Takahashi, president of research firm Rice Databank
Co.
The March 11 earthquake and tsunami wrecked reactor cooling
systems at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant 240 km (150
miles) north of Tokyo, causing meltdowns that spread radiation
over a large part of northeast Japan and resulting in excessive
radiation levels in various agricultural products and water.
There have been no bans on shipments of newly harvested
rice, after a few sample tests from prefectures near Tokyo found
only tiny amounts of radioactive cesium far below the 200
becquerels per kg requiring stricter tests. A reading of 500
becquerels would mean shipments being banned.
Trading volumes at Tokyo Grain Exchange have dwindled to
about a 10th of their level in the initial stage, or around 700
lots per day, reflecting the cautious stance of distributors,
wholesalers and farmers.
But while farm industry players accounted for just 10
percent of open interest for rice futures at the Tokyo exchange,
with the rest taken by proprietary accounts and others, the
number of industry players has grown to account for about a
third of open interest on the Kansai Exchange, located in Osaka.
"One reason for slack volume and open interest is that all
investors are looking at gold right now," Takahashi said.
While radiation worries are receding, market players will
stay on the sidelines until all shipments are declared
radiation-free and a full lineup is listed by November, industry
official say.
In the end, Japan may see surplus rice this year, pushing
prices even lower -- another reason keeping players wary.
Reflecting such an outlook, the futures curve has flattened.
An official at the Japan Rice Millers and Distributors
Cooperative said distributors are wary of incurring losses if
there are expectations of a further decline in futures prices.
"They are interested but are worried about losses," he said.
The delivery system has also dampened incentives as recepients
of physical rice cannot choose the brand they receive, he added.
A Tokyo Grain Exchange official said the futures market
offers insurance for physical transactions, and there are ways
to match deliverable brands on a one-on-one basis.
"Futures is a different structure but farmers are exposed to
price risks anyway because physical transactions also involve
risks related to price projections," Takahashi said. "They are
far more knowledgable about supply and demand than speculators
so there are merits for them to use the market," he said.
($1 = 77.325 Japanese Yen)
(Editing by Michael Watson)