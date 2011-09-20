TOKYO, Sept 20 A month after listing on the
Tokyo Grain Exchange, rice futures are offering a benchmark
price and serving a key purpose of their launch, although
trading volume remains sluggish due to caution among investors,
the exchange said on Tuesday.
Tokyo Grain Exchange President Yoshiaki Watanabe told
reporters he was "very disappointed" by the low trading volume,
but said time was needed to see full-fledged activity.
"Volume should pick up step by step. The environment for
increased volumes will be completed when all six contracts are
listed on Oct. 20, when the first delivery takes place on Nov.
20 and when planting for next year's crop begins in April-May,"
Watanabe said.
The fifth contract, for March delivery, will be listed on
the exchange on Wednesday.
Watanabe said a market focus on safe-haven gold was also one
reason luring investors away from the new product.
The average daily trading volume was about 900 lots in
September, far below the 5,000 lots the exchange wants
eventually.
"Market prices are within everybody's expectation as the gap
between physical and futures prices has narrowed. Our exchange
is offering an appropriate price level" as a benchmark for
investors, he said.
The most active February contract <0#JRE:> traded at 14,200
yen ($186) per 60 kg on Tuesday, while the new crop for Ibaraki
Koshihikari brand, one of the key brands deliverable, traded at
14,100 yen in mid-September.
The Tokyo Grain Exchange and Kansai Commodities Exchange
listed rice futures on Aug. 8, reviving them for the first time
since 1939, when the state took control of rice distribution.
($1 = 76.405 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Chikako Mogi; Editing by Michael Watson)