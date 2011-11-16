TOKYO Nov 16 Rice with radiation levels
exceeding Japan's safety standards was found for the first time
since the March earthquake and tsunami triggered the world's
worst nuclear accident in 25 years, the country's farm ministry
said on Wednesday.
Japan's normal rice harvest in autumn has been closely
monitored near the nuclear accident site at Fukushima in
northeast Japan after excessive levels of radiation were found
in beef, vegetables and seafood in the area.
Crops harvested in a Fukushima farmer's rice paddy were
found to contain 630 becquerels of radioactive caesium per
kilogramme, compared with the government-imposed cap of 500
becquerels, a farm ministry official said.
"So far, rice with radiation levels exceeding 100 becquerels
(per kg) was found only at 0.8 percent of more than 3,000
monitoring points," he said.
The farmer who grew the rice in question and nearby farmers
in Fukushima city, 60 km (38 miles) northwest of the crippled
nuclear plant, have been asked not to ship their rice, the
official said.
"The ministry, along with Fukushima prefecture, will look
into what has brought radiation levels this high at this
particular location."
The plant's operator, Tokyo Electric Power Co.
working with the government, hopes to stabilise the crippled
reactors at the site by the end of the year.
(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Ed Lane)