TOKYO Aug 8 Japan's Tokyo Grain Exchange said on Monday it would keep its pre-fixed reference price unchanged at 13,500 yen per 60 kg for the rice futures contract <<0#JRE:> due to start trading at 9 am (0000 GMT).

The exchange announced the reference price of 13,500 yen on Friday, but said there could be a change before the start of trading in case of any unexpected events.

